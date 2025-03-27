Man arrested for motor vehicle theft, burglary in El Paso and Lincoln Counties

SOUTHERN COLORADO — A man was arrested for motor vehicle theft, burglary and other charges Thursday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 6 a.m. when the sheriff's office received a call from a convenience store saying a man was outside in a possession of a rifle. The store is located in the 1500 block of Meadowbrook Parkway, which is located in the Cimarron Hills area.

As deputies approached the man, later identified as 32-year-old Nathaniel Strawder, he took off. The sheriff's office says Strawder was standing next to a vehicle before he ran. They say that vehicle was stolen out of Lincoln County.

While searching for Strawder, the sheriff's office says they saw him attempting to steal another vehicle a couple blocks away on Woolsey Heights.

As deputies approached, Strawder ran through a creek bed toward the Claremont Ranch neighborhood. The sheriff's office said they were able to take Strawder into custody on Dewhirst Drive.

Deputies discovered Strawder was in possession of a realistic-looking rifle and a handgun. While investigating, deputies found Strawder to be connected to several vehicle break-ins and burglaries that happened overnight in Lincoln and El Paso Counties.

Strawder is being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He has been charged with the following:



motor vehicle theft

second degree burglary

three counts of criminal trespass auto

theft

criminal mischief

possession of a controlled substance

This is an active investigation. The sheriff's office says they are working to identify the owners of the recovered stolen property. If you have any information regarding this case or may have been a victim, you are asked to contact law enforcement.

If you live in El Paso County, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555. If you are in Lincoln County, you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at (719)743-2846.

