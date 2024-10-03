Man arrested for involvement in road rage rollover crash Wednesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has been arrested for his involvement in a rollover road rage crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. on the northbound ramp to I-25 at Cimarron Street. According to police, the crash involved a Ford F-150 and a Toyota Tacoma.

According to CSPD's investigation, the two drivers were involved in a road rage incident. Police say on the on ramp the driver of the Toyota, later identified as Mark Graham, attempted to pass on the left crossing on the shoulder when they rear-ended the Ford.

Police say Graham tried to pass on the right, hitting the Ford again and flipping it. The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital and police say they did not have serious injuries. The name of the driver of the Ford is not being released.

Graham was arrested for reckless driving. CSPD says he was cited and released.

