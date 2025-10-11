Man arrested for brandishing weapon in Cañon City restaurant

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly brandished a weapon towards people at a local restaurant, according to the Cañon City Police Department.
The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday at the El Caporal Family Mexican Restaurant, located on Main Street.
Police say officers who responded interviewed witnesses and determined 64-year-old Patrick Feeney did the following:
- allegedly brandished a weapon
- disarmed a patron of their firearm
- took a woman's purse
- verbally confronted others, including two children
Feeney was later arrested, according to police.
He has been booked into the Fremont County Jail on the following charges:
- prohibited use of weapons
- unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon
- false imprisonment
- reckless endangerment
- obstructing a peace officer
- felony menacing
- aggravated robbery
- child abuse
According to police, Feeney is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
___
Front Range Maker's Market this weekend in Monument
More than 100 local vendors will be at the Front Range Maker's Market at Lewis-Palmer High School Saturday and Sunday.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.