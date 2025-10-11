Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man arrested for brandishing weapon in Cañon City restaurant

Denver7
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly brandished a weapon towards people at a local restaurant, according to the Cañon City Police Department.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday at the El Caporal Family Mexican Restaurant, located on Main Street.

Police say officers who responded interviewed witnesses and determined 64-year-old Patrick Feeney did the following:

  • allegedly brandished a weapon
  • disarmed a patron of their firearm
  • took a woman's purse
  • verbally confronted others, including two children

Feeney was later arrested, according to police.

He has been booked into the Fremont County Jail on the following charges:

  • prohibited use of weapons
  • unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon
  • false imprisonment
  • reckless endangerment
  • obstructing a peace officer
  • felony menacing
  • aggravated robbery
  • child abuse

According to police, Feeney is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

