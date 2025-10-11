Man arrested for brandishing weapon in Cañon City restaurant

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly brandished a weapon towards people at a local restaurant, according to the Cañon City Police Department.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday at the El Caporal Family Mexican Restaurant, located on Main Street.

Police say officers who responded interviewed witnesses and determined 64-year-old Patrick Feeney did the following:



allegedly brandished a weapon

disarmed a patron of their firearm

took a woman's purse

verbally confronted others, including two children

Feeney was later arrested, according to police.

He has been booked into the Fremont County Jail on the following charges:



prohibited use of weapons

unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon

false imprisonment

reckless endangerment

obstructing a peace officer

felony menacing

aggravated robbery

child abuse

According to police, Feeney is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

