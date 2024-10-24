Man arrested for allegedly vandalizing Pueblo County District Attorney's Office

PUEBLO COUNTY — A Denver man has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing the Pueblo County District Attorney's (DA) Office, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the DA's office Sunday morning, which is located on Court Street, for reports of a broken window on the north side of the building.

The sheriff's office says security camera footage showed a man, who detectives identified as 23-year-old Adrian Matthew Martinez, walking to the building and throwing a large rock at the window.

Along with the window, the interior wall and a desk were damaged.

Martinez was arrested for criminal mischief and was booked in the Pueblo County Jail.

Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero released the following statement regarding this incident:

“I am very grateful for the hard work of my detectives and investigators at the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, who quickly identified the suspect, along with the added tips from the community through our Facebook page. This is a great example of our community working with law enforcement to identify someone who is alleged to have committed this crime and attacked the very institution of justice in our community.” Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero

