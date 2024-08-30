Man arrested for allegedly stealing $8,500 of merchandise in several theft cases

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has been arrested for being a suspect in more than 20 theft incidents totaling more than $8,500 in stolen merchandise, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say a local retailer contacted them on Tuesday around 4:15 p.m. saying a repeat offender wanted by detectives was in the store on East Woodmen Road.

When officers arrived, they say the suspect, later identified as Jason Miller, left the store with stolen merchandise under his clothing. Police say Miller took off when they approached him, but he was later apprehended.

According to police, Miller is being investigated for organized retail crime and is believed to be a suspect in more than 20 theft cases of local retail stores totaling more than $8,500 in theft.

Miller was arrested on three outstanding warrant and several misdemeanor warrants. Police say he is facing several other charges, including resisting arrest and theft.

