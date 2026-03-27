Man arrested for allegedly starting a string of fires in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says it has arrested a man they say is connected to a string of fires dating back to October 2025.

According to police, Michael Lopez, 24, was contacted as a possible suspect in a string of arson calls made by Colorado Springs Fire Department personnel at Station 11 on the southeast side of Colorado Springs in November of 2025.

After the Regional Explosives Unit investigated the incidents, Lopez was identified as being the possible suspect in starting two dumpster fires, one on October 25 and another in November 2025, after the unit spoke with witnesses to the crimes.

Police say that on Thursday Lopez was arrested without and incidents and charged with two counts of Second Degree Arson, misdemeanors in Colorado before being released.

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