Man arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman and her family Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man accused of shooting at a woman and her family was arrested Friday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of South Union Boulevard and Whitman Road, located south of Memorial Park.

CSPD believes this was related to a domestic violence incident between the man, 18-year-old David Murray, and his girlfriend. They say Murray allegedly fired several shots into a car.

A female driving that car was able to drive away. Two of her family members were in the car, and police say one of them was treated for minor injuries related to broken glass.

Murray then ran toward East Fountain Boulevard and allegedly fired more shots. He was then taken into custody without incident shortly after 8 a.m.

