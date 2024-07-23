Man arrested for allegedly shooting a child in Pueblo earlier this month

PUEBLO — A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a child earlier this month, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

On July 18, 31-year-old Michael Santisteven was identified as the suspect of the shooting. Police say Santisteven was seen walking near the intersection of Troy Avenue and Oakshire Lane.

According to police, Santisteven ran, but was later taken into custody. He has been charged with three counts of attempted second degree murder and is being held at the Pueblo County Detention Facility without bond.

Background Information

A child was injured after being shot in the back, according to the Pueblo Police Department. It happened around 10 a.m. on July 7 on Constitution Road, which is located south east of Pueblo East High School.

The child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but has been released.

According to police, a man and his two children were looking for one of the children's stolen bike. They believe to have found the bike in front of a home on Constitution Road.

Police say the man confronted several people about the bike. They say a man inside the home, later identified as Santisteven, shot at the father's vehicle as they drove off. Police were unable to locate Santisteven at the time of the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Detective Hector Herrera at (719)601-7023. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

