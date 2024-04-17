Man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. — A man has been arrested after allegedly uploading child sexual abuse material to social media, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say the investigation began in November of 2022. Last year, detectives with CSPD identified several addresses in El Paso County and conducted surveillance on the locations.

On April 11, a search warrant was executed at a home on Dexter Street, which is located near the Highway 85/87 and Mesa Ridge Parkway intersection in the Security-Widefield area.

Sean Pinion, who is 31-year-old, was arrested on Monday. CSPD says he is being charged with sexual exploitation of a child, which is a class three felony.

