Man arrested for alleged assault, stalking incident in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and stalking his ex, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened shortly after midnight on Thursday in the 400 block of St. Vrain Place, which is located near the Mesa Reservoir.

Police say they received a call about a home invasion.

When officers arrived, they contacted the victim, who said her ex, later identified as 31-year-old Robert King, broke into her home and assaulted her before leaving. The victim's name was not released.

According to CSPD, they were able to contact King and take him into custody. While investigating, police learned King had been stalking the victim before the incident happened.

Police say the victim is expected to survive the injuries she sustained during the incident.

