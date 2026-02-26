Man arrested following six hour standoff in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man was arrested following a six hour standoff, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The incident started around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Audubon Drive, which is located near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road.

According to CSPD, they received reports of a disturbance involving a man, later identified as 43-year-old Benjamin Bryant, and a baseball bat.

Police say Bryant walked into his house. When officers knocked on Bryant's door, the department says he refused to come out and threatened to shoot them.

CSPD says after six hours, Bryant exited the home and was taken into custody.

Bryant was arrested for felony menacing and on a warrant from an earlier disturbance involving a neighbor, according to CSPD.

