Man arrested following fight at Runyon Field Sports Complex in Pueblo Sunday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been arrested on assault charges following a fight, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Sunday at the Runyon Field Sports Complex.

According to witnesses, a group of people were leaving the field when two woman started arguing. The sheriff's office says two men tried to diffuse the situation when one of them, a 46-year-old man, was hit in the face by another man and went unconscious.

A second man was injured, but is expected to be okay, after he was hit with a baseball bat by another man, later identified as 52-year-old Armando Carbajal.

Deputies later arrested Carbajal at his home and booked him into the Pueblo County Jail on an outstanding warrant, as well as the following charges:



second-degree assault

felony menacing

The second suspect was at the home with Carbajal, but the sheriff's office says he ran off before deputies could contact him. They say charges for that man are pending.

A spokesperson for the Board of Pueblo County Commissioners released the following statement regarding this incident:

"Pueblo County Government and the Runyon Board of Directors are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred at the Runyon Field Sports Complex on the evening of June 8. An altercation between two teams resulted in an act of violence that has left members of our community injured.



Our thoughts are with those affected. We are hopeful for their full recovery and are keeping them close in our hearts during this difficult time.



At this time, an active criminal investigation is underway. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and urge the public to allow the investigation to proceed without speculation.



The safety of all athletes, coaches, staff, families, and spectators remains our highest priority. Runyon Field has long been a cornerstone of youth and community sports in Pueblo, and we remain firmly committed to maintaining it as a safe and welcoming space for all.



Pueblo County and the Runyon Board of Directors will continue cooperating closely with law enforcement and community partners to ensure appropriate measures are taken moving forward.



Further updates will be provided as appropriate." Spokesperson for the Board of Pueblo County Commissioners

___

The Sheriff's Office brings 40 goats to clean up three acres of invasive weeds near the County Jail Over the next two weeks, nearly 40 goats can be seen cleaning up an area near the El Paso County Jail. The Sheriff's Office brings 40 goats to clean up three acres of invasive weeds near the County Jail

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.