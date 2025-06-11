Man arrested following burglary at a home in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who claimed he was hired to move items from a home was arrested for burglary, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened Sunday in the 1000 block of East Blackstone Drive, which is located off of East Platteville Boulevard west of Olsen's Repair Services.

According to the sheriff's office, the homeowner reported a man, later identified as 52-year-old Philip J. Martinez, seen on a security camera loading items, including assorted tools and equipment, into a vehicle.

The homeowner confronted Martinez and told him he called the sheriff's office. Martinez left and walked to Bear Gulch Lane, which is located east of the home.

When deputies arrived, they contacted Martinez nearby. They say Martinez told them he was hired by the homeowner to move him out.

Martinez was booked into the Pueblo County Jail on the following charges:



second-degree burglary

theft

criminal mischief

restraining order violation

