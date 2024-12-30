Man arrested, another at-large for allegedly breaking into vehicles in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY — A man has been arrested and another is at large for allegedly breaking into vehicles and stealing items, according to the Cañon City Police Department.

Police say they received several calls regarding these incidents on the north side of the city between December 10 and December 23. Detectives working the case connected 21-year-old Anthony Watson and 18-year-old Thomas Mikesell to these crimes.

According to police, Watson was arrested on the following charges:



first degree criminal trespass – 18 counts

criminal attempt to commit first degree criminal trespass – 27 counts

conspiracy – two counts

theft – two counts

unauthorized use of a financial transaction device - three counts

identity theft

identity theft (possession of three+ financial devices)

cybercrime (Less than $300) (PO)

Police say Watson was already in custody when the warrant for his arrest was issued. Watson is being held on a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

According to police, Mikesell has an active warrant for his arrest on a $500 cash/surety bond for the following charges:



first degree criminal trespass – four counts

criminal attempt to commit first degree criminal trespass – 32 counts

conspiracy – two counts

theft (Less than $300) (PO)

If you have any information on where Mikesell might be, you are asked to call the Cañon City Police Department (719)276-5600. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)275-7867.

Editor's Note: At KOAA News5, we only use mug shots if there is a community threat, if the crime has a broad impact, or if it will benefit public safety to show.



We will not use mugshots on any platform – unless:

The mugshot is for a wanted person If there could be other victims (Example: child predators) If the person could pose a future threat to the community (Example: Sexually Violent Predator designation)



___





Highway 96 closed in Custer County Sunday night after rock slide A rock slide forced the closure of a Colorado highway in Custer County Sunday night. Rock slide caught on camera in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.