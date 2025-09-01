Man arrested, allegedly turned off power to cellphone tower in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly intentionally turned off the power to a cellphone tower, according to the Woodland Park Police Department.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon when cellular service customers and emergency services in and around Woodland Park experienced a service outage.

On Friday, radio service workers reported a man, later identified as Christian Buhr, had entered the fenced-in property where the tower was around 4:45 p.m. Thursday and intentionally turned off the power.

The workers said Buhr turned off circuit breakers, which disabled the tower and shut down T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless communications.

Officers later arrested Buhr for charges related to the incident. Police say he is being held at the Teller County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

