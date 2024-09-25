Man arrested after two students overdosed on mushrooms at local middle school

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has been arrested after two students overdosed on mushrooms at Fox Meadow Middle School, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
Police say it happened Tuesday around 9:45 a.m. The students were taken to Memorial Children's Hospital for medical attention.
According to our news partners at The Gazette, the students were treated and released to their families with resources to support them. Our news partners also say Harrison School District 2 will continue to support them when they return to school.
After investigating, CSPD says 21-year-old Damien Solano was arrested on the following charges:
- four counts of unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale (of) a DF1
- one count of unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale (attempt of) a DF2
- four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor
While investigating, CSPD learned four juveniles between the ages of 12 and 16 were involved with an adult dealer through a phone app the night before.
According to CSPD's investigation, the deal happened in the parking lot of the King Soopers on Cheyenne Meadows Road. CSPD detectives worked with the parents of the juveniles involved and were able to seize the remaining mushrooms.
Detectives were also able to contact the dealer. A detective posed as one of the juveniles involved and set up another deal. Detectives then arrested Solano, who was carrying about two ounces of mushrooms at the time of the arrest.
The Gazette's Eric Young contributed to this web story.
