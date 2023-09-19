Man arrested after driving through Boulder park in alleged attempt to run people over

BOULDER, Colo. — A man police said drove through a Boulder park in an attempt to run people over was arrested Tuesday.

Police said there were some close calls, but the driver narrowly missed hitting multiple people when he allegedly drove his Ford truck through Central Park around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday while under the influence of methamphetamine.

Police said 44-year-old Bruce Alvey drove in and out of the park — located at Broadway and Canyon — several times and struck multiple pieces of property, enough to require the city to close the park with fencing for repairs.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the truck had taken off. Police found the damaged truck and its owner a short time later.

"We don't know his intentions other than the fact that he clearly came to this park for some reason or another," Boulder Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn said during a press conference Tuesday. "Some of the individuals that were in the park at the time, we believe were unhoused."

Boulder police discuss Central Park attack during press conference

Alvey is facing at least four counts of attempted murder and one count of driving under the influence of drugs. They say is also tied to a break-in at an animal hospital earlier in the day.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said it was incredible that no serious injuries occurred during the attack.

"The thing that's scary about this is that if people would have been sleeping in the sleeping bags this morning, there would have been mass casualties at this event," Herold said.

Herold said the park will be closed for two weeks while repairs are made.