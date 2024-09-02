Man arrested after driving motorcycle through barricades at the Labor Day Lift Off

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has been arrested for driving his motorcycle through barricades at the Labor Day Lift Off, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened Sunday just before 7:30 p.m. CSPD says Christopher Easton had broken barricades on his motorcycle at the intersection of East Peaks Pikes Peak Avenue and South Hancock Avenue.

CSPD says they located Easton on his motorcycle at the intersection of East Peaks Pikes Peak Avenue and Farragut Avenue. They say Easton was cooperative at first, but later tried to drive off when asked about the barricades.

A CSPD officer was able to prevent him from driving away, but Easton ran off. CSPD says an officer pursued Easton and was able to arrest him.

CSPD says one officer was taken to the hospital and was treated and released.

Easton was booked into jail for eluding and other charges.

