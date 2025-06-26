Man and woman arrested for motor vehicle theft in Colorado Springs Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man and woman were arrested for motor vehicle theft, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The incident happened just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Rusina Road, which is located near the I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road interchange.

CSPD says they located a stolen Hyundai at the location.

While investigating, officers arrested two suspects, later identified as 24-year-old Tyler Green and 29-year-old Hope Adams.

Police say both suspects gave false names, but they were able to identify them as Green and Adams. They also say Adams had three outstanding warrants for her arrest.

Adams also tried to escape while she was in custody, but was apprehended.

