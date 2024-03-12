Watch Now
Man airlifted to hospital after shooting on the east side of Pueblo Sunday

A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Pueblo yesterday.
Posted at 9:10 PM, Mar 11, 2024
PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was airlifted to a Colorado Springs hospital after he was shot on the east side of Pueblo, according to police.

The Pueblo Police Department says the shooting happened on Sunday just after 1:30 p.m. on North Glendale Avenue, near the intersection of East 4th Street and South Joplin Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, police say they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a Pueblo hospital with serious injuries, but was later airlifted to a hospital in Colorado Springs.

At this time, police are still investigating the shooting, and there is no word on a possible suspect. There are no updates on the man's condition.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at (719)553-2502. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.
