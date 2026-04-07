Man accused of starting fires in the Hanover area on Sunday is arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been arrested for allegedly starting multiple fires in the Hanover area on Monday.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, around 9:00 a.m., they were called to the Hanover area after reports of several fires. Reporting parties also stated they saw a man fleeing the area into a nearby field.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and the Fountain Fire Department responded to the scene.

Multiple fires were seen, with around seven separate fires and one vehicle fire in a one-mile area near High Stakes View.

Fire investigators determined that the fires were intentionally set at that time. Around 11:00 a.m., deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office located an unresponsive man, matching a suspect description, near Indian Village Heights and Boca Raton Heights.

The man, identified as Dana Rempel, 33, was administered Narcan and eventually regained consciousness, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says Rempel was taken into custody after they say evidence linking him to the fires was found in the area.

Rempel was taken into custody and is facing charges of fourth-degree arson as well as other felony charges. His bond is set at $50,000.

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to all responding personnel whose professionalism and swift action helped bring this fire under control safely and effectively,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “I also want to thank our community members; your vigilance and quick decision to report the fire made a critical difference. Because of that early call, we were able to respond rapidly and achieve a successful outcome.

It remains unclear if the actions of this individual are at all related to a fire in the same area of Hanover on Monday that caused evacuations in a similar area.



Watch: Evacuation order lifted for area in Hanover due to fire

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