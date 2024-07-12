Man accused of killing two people at UCCS earlier this year back in court Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Nicholas Jordan, who is accused of killing two people at UCCS in February, was back in court Friday for a hearing to determine whether or not he is competent to stand trial.

During this case, two different experts have brought different opinions. An expert brought by the defense said he was incompetent, and an expert brought by prosecutors said he was.

The judge did not rule on Jordan's competency Friday.

Another hearing is scheduled for August 2 where a ruling may or may not happen. During that hearing, a judge will hear from the state hospital and hear arguments from lawyers on both sides.

Background Information

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested Jordan on Monday, February 19, three days after he allegedly shot and killed Samuel Knopp and Celie Montgomery inside their shared dorm room.

Police said officers found Jordan in a vehicle with a handgun and a loaded AK-47 about three miles west of campus.

Knopp and Montgomery were found dead just after 6 a.m. on Friday, February 16 by UCCS Campus Police.

Knopp was identified as Jordan's roommate, and arrest papers said the two had a previous argument, in which Jordan allegedly threatened to kill him over taking out the trash.

