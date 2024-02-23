Man accused of killing Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval will appear in court Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who is accused of killing Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, according to court documents.

Sandoval was struck and killed in the line of duty while working with two other officers to serve arrest warrants on a parolee in Colorado Springs last September.

WATCH: OFFICER CHRISTINE GUERIN SANDOVAL IDENTIFIED AS VICTIM OF FATAL HIT AND RUN CRASH

The parolee, 42-year-old Justin Kula, was arrested. He is facing the following charges:



vehicular homicide

vehicular assault

leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death

manslaughter

During a preliminary hearing on January 8, Kula's attorneys asked for an arraignment hearing to be set six weeks later. Friday's hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.

An arraignment is when the defendant can either plea guilty or not guilty. According to "speedy trial" requirement, if the defendant pleads not guilty, a trial will be set within 180 days.

