Man accused of committing sex crimes against children in Fountain and Missouri

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of children, according to the Fountain Police Department.

In October, detectives, in conjunction with the Lebanon, Missouri Police Department, began investigating 41-year-old Eric Mundy. According to the investigation, Mundy allegedly committed sex crimes against children in both Fountain and Lebanon, Missouri.

According to the Fountain Police Department, Mundy lived in Fountain until last summer when he moved to the Lorson Ranch neighborhood.

On Monday, Mundy was arrested in Colorado Springs by the U.S. Marshals' Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, which is made up of the following agencies:



Deputy U.S. Marshals

Task Force Officers from the Fountain Police Department

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Colorado Department of Corrections

He has been booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center for four counts of statutory sodomy - person less than 12 years of age. The Fountain Police Department says he is being held with no bond.

Fountain Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help in finding any additional witnesses or victims who may have information.

If you have any information regarding this arrest, you are asked to call Detective Ryan Sauter at (719)482-4233 or send him an email at rsauter@fountainpd.com. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

