Man accused of causing an explosion in Colorado Springs pleads not guilty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The man accused of causing an explosion in downtown Colorado Springs pleaded not guilty Monday, according to our news partners at The Gazette.

Edward Kiley faces eight charges including the following:



arson

criminal mischief

controlled substance possession

possession or use of explosives

The explosion happened in January on East Costilla Street, which is located west of Memorial Park.

WATCH: Device that caused explosion near downtown Colorado Springs revealed

According to our news partner's The Gazette, video surveillance footage shows a man, who is allegedly Kiley, setting the device into the air from a parking lot nearby. A detective who testified Monday says they were able to identify Kiley as the suspect because the truck in the parking lot matched his.

Kiley has been out on bond after posting the required $10,000, according to court records.

Background Information

On January 23, 69-year-old Edward Kiley was arrested as a result of the Colorado Springs Police Department's investigation into an explosion.

Officers who responded to the scene say that several items pointed towards the use of an explosive device.

A week later, CSPD obtained a search warrant and arrested Kiley.

Arrest papers say that investigators found bomb-making materials inside Kiley's home. Those materials included the following:



plastic tubing

black powder that can be used for ignition

length of a fuse

The documents also say that Kiley was previously arrested in connection to explosions in both 2011 and 2018. He was sentenced to serve prison time in both cases.

CSPD believes that Kiley is potentially involved with other explosions, and is asking for the public's help. If you have any information, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)634-7867.

