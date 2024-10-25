Major investigation underway after allegations of voter fraud in Colorado county

MESA COUNTY — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says ballots have been "intercepted" that were part of a potential election fraud scheme.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Griswold said the ballots that have been identified as being mailed in were intercepted by the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's and the election signature verification process.

Two voters were contacted by the clerk's office because their signatures didn't match. They alerted the office they hadn't received their ballots yet.

Another person contacted the clerk's office when they got a notification from BallotTrax, but they also had not received their ballot.

The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office is going through every envelope that has been processed to double check everything.

"It's unfortunate three ballots got through, but overall it was addressed quickly by (the) Mesa County Clerk," said Griswold. "There's a criminal investigation going on right now, and I do have faith that the District Attorney in Mesa County who has proven to be a very trustworthy partner in actual election integrity will do a good job. So, I think Coloradans can rest assured that this problem was caught very quickly and it was addressed."

If you are concerned or want to sign up to track your ballot, visit the Colorado Secretary of State's website.

