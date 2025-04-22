Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Law enforcement seeking help identifying suspects in Colorado City theft

Theft Suspects
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
Theft Suspects
Posted

COLORADO CITY — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who are connected to a theft in Colorado City.

According to the sheriff's office, they believe two flat bed white trucks are connected to the alleged suspects. One of the trucks is a two door, and the other is a four door.

Trucks

If you know the suspects or have seen the trucks, you are asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)583-6250, reference #8615. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

___



Teller Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% Colorado firefighting capacity

Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams said a Forest Service employee recently revealed the agency was facing a 40% reduction in firefighting capability in the state of Colorado following massive federal cuts.

Teller County Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% firefighting capacity in Colorado

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community