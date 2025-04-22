Law enforcement seeking help identifying suspects in Colorado City theft

COLORADO CITY — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who are connected to a theft in Colorado City.

According to the sheriff's office, they believe two flat bed white trucks are connected to the alleged suspects. One of the trucks is a two door, and the other is a four door.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

If you know the suspects or have seen the trucks, you are asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)583-6250, reference #8615. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

