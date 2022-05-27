Law enforcement agencies work together, arrest man accused of four murders

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Carlos Ulises Diaz is now behind bars, after multiple law enforcement agencies believe they connected him with four homicides in southern Colorado.

"Through the course of our independent investigations, evidence came to light that linked one person to all of them," said Sergeant Jason Garrett with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The four homicides Diaz is accused of happened between April 21 and April 24. The first body was found in El Paso County, the next two were found in Pueblo, and the fourth body in Colorado Springs. The fourth victim still has not been identified.

"It's hard to investigate any murder, and then when you have multiple murders in different jurisdictions, it can be a lot more complicated if you don't have a good working relationship with those other agencies," said Sergeant Frank Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department.

CSPD is asking for the public's help identifying the possible fourth homicide victim. They believe he is in his late 20s with an "Aztec Eagle Tattoo" on his chest.

All four homicides are ongoing investigations. If you have any information, please contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.

_____

