Man arrested in connection to four homicides in southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has arrested 21-year-old Carlos Ulises Diaz after law enforcement agencies from El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Springs Police Department, and the Pueblo Police Department identified Diaz as the single suspect in four homicide investigations.

All four homicides took place in late April of 2022. The investigations are listed below:

Homicide of Anthony Moore

The investigation began on April 21, 2022, in the 20000 Block of Longhorn Point in unincorporated El Paso County by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Homicide of Manuel Zegarelli

The investigation began on April 25, 2022, at 10th Street and North Hudson Avenue in Pueblo by the Pueblo Police Department

Homicide of Vehto Finnell-Vigil

The investigation began on April 25, 2022, in the 100 block of East 24th Street in Pueblo by the Pueblo Police Department

Homicide of Unidentified Male

The investigation began on April 25, 2022, at Airport Road and Murray Road in Colorado Springs by the Colorado Springs Police Department



Arrest warrants were obtained for Diaz and on May 19, 2022, Diaz was taken into custody without incident in Pueblo by detectives assigned to the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force.

Diaz is currently being held at the El Paso County Jail on four counts of First Degree Murder.

Investigating agencies believe the suspect knew the victim and that these crimes were not related.

All agencies are following up on leads to identify any witnesses.

The Colorado Springs Police Department still needs help identifying the victim in their investigation. The victim is described as a man in his late 20s with an ‘Aztec Eagle Tattoo’ on his chest.

If you have any information about any of these investigations please contact law enforcement.

To report information to the Colorado Springs Police Department: 719-444-7000

To report information to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office: 719-520-7777

To report information to the Pueblo Police Department: Detective Joe Cardona at 719-240-0130 or Pueblo Police Dispatch at 719-553-2502

To remain anonymous for the Pueblo PD cases please contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or go online. To remain anonymous for the CSPD and EPSO cases please contact Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

Although an arrest has been made, this is an ongoing criminal investigation.

Even though an arrest has been made, these are all blended, active, ongoing criminal investigations.

_____

