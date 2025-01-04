Las Vegas investigators share letters, videos after Cybertruck explosion

COLORADO SPRINGS — Investigators in Las Vegas are sharing new evidence discovered on Matthew Livelsberger's phone. That includes a letter he wrote before investigators say he detonated a bomb at the Trump International Hotel on New Year's Day.

Investigators also officially confirmed using DNA and dental impressions that the 37-year-old Green Beret was behind the wheel.

Despite the location of the explosion, Livelsberger has no 'animosity' toward President-elect Donald Trump.

In one excerpt from the letter investigators found in the notes section of his phone, Livelsberger writes the following:

"This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake up call... What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives." Note in Matthew Livelsberger's phone

A second entry highlights what investigators say are the personal family issues and PTSD Livelsberger was experiencing. He wrote the following:

"Why did I personally do this now? I needed to cleanse my mind of the brothers I've lost and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took." Note found in Matthew Livelsberger's phone

"We are intending to... release those initial letters so people can understand the best they can what the person's thought process was at one point in time," said Sheriff Dori Koren with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. "However, please understand there's still a lot more content to go through."

Video released by investigators Friday taken from the Cybertruck shows Livelsberger en route to Nevada, including at a Tesla charging station. Investigators have previously shared that Livelsberger rented the Cybertruck from a Turo host in Denver on December 28 and charged it at a Tesla charging station in Monument, Colorado two days later.

Livelsberger was a Master Sergeant and a highly decorated Green Beret, who served 19 years in the Army. He was stationed out of Fort Carson in Germany.

Investigators mentioned there is still evidence to comb through, including another phone and laptop they have not been able to get into.

Background Information

Sources confirmed to News5 Wednesday evening the driver of the Cybertruck in the Las Vegas explosion lived in Colorado Springs.

According to senior law enforcement sources, Livelsberger was the driver and had several Colorado Springs addresses in the area associated with him.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) went to a townhouse complex, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) as part of its investigation into Livelsberger.

The complex is located on the east side of Colorado Springs in the Stetson Hills neighborhood. Our team at the scene saw law enforcement escort neighbors away from the complex.

News5 crews at the scene also observed armored vehicles and agents in tactical gear.

Neighbors tell us this type of activity is pretty unusual for the area. Brooklyn Valdez shared, "It’s pretty quiet. We’ve noticed some cop cars in and out. We have been here for four years now and lately have noticed more police activity in and out of here.”

Officials from the U.S. Army sent the following statement to News5 on Thursday morning, regarding Livelsberger's enlistment.

“Master Sgt. Matthew Alan Livelsberger enlisted as an 18X and served in the active duty Army from January 2006 to March 2011. Livelsberger then joined the National Guard from March 2011 to July 2012, followed by the Army Reserve from July 2012 to December 2012. He entered the active duty Army in December 2012 and was a U.S. Army Special Operations Soldier."



"Additionally, U.S. Army Special Operations Command can confirm Livelsberger was assigned to the command and on approved leave at the time of his death. USASOC is in full cooperation with federal and state law enforcement agencies, but as a matter of policy, will not comment on ongoing investigations.”

The U.S. Army confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Livelsberger was a part of the 10th Special Forces Group in Stuttgart, Germany and was on leave.

According to the Army, Livelsberger also has an extensive list of awards earned during his service.

“Livelsberger’s awards include the Bronze Star Medal with Valor, Bronze Star Medal x 4, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with Valor, Army Commendation Medal x 3, Army Achievement Medal x 2, Army Good Conduct Medal x 5, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star x 3, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon x 3, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal x 2, Special Forces Tab, Combat Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, and Freefall Badge."

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

