Lakewood homicide suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The U.S. Marshals Service Violent Task Force located and arrested a Lakewood homicide suspect in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

Philix Baca, who is 20 years old, was wanted by the Lakewood Police Department on a felony arrest warrant for first-degree murder in connection to a shooting last year that resulted in the death of a 14-year-old boy.

In the days following the incident, the U.S. Marshals Service says several people were apprehended, but Baca ran.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service's Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) in Denver developed information that Baca was in the Colorado Springs area.

Task Force Officers joined Deputy U.S. Marshals, the Fountain Police Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to set up surveillance in Colorado Springs.

While conducting surveillance, a person matching Baca's description was seen leaving a vehicle and going into a home in the 5000 block of Whimsical Drive, which is located near the intersection of North Carefree Circle and Oro Blanco Drive.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Baca was safely taken into custody and was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the outstanding homicide warrant.

___





Community members voice frustration over Colorado Springs Utilities' lingering paint jobs In what they're calling "legalized vandalism," community members in Wolf Ranch are expressing their concerns over spray paint left behind from a fiber installation project months ago. Community members voice frustration over Colorado Springs Utilities' lingering paint jobs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.