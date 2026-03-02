Juvenile charged after grass fire triggers evacuations in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, Colo. — A juvenile suspect seen running from a grass fire that triggered evacuations near Elizabeth Friday has been identified, and he is now facing charges, the Elizabeth Police Department announced Sunday.

The fast-moving grass fire in Elizabeth’s Legacy Village Subdivision prompted brief evacuations in the 600 block of Yankee Boy Loop but caused no property damage.

The fire, which investigators later said appeared to be man-made, ignited around 4:40 p.m. near Gold Creek Park.

Shortly after, officers caught up with a juvenile male suspect who had been seen fleeing the area on foot.

Police said criminal charges have been filed, but did not reveal how the fire was started.

Elizabeth Fire Rescue and surrounding agencies responded to the fire.

