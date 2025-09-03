Judge rejects request by Barry Morphew's attorneys to reduce $3 million cash bond

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A judge has rejected a request by Barry Morphew's attorneys to reduce his $3 million cash bond. Morphew is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew, back in 2020.

In court Tuesday, Barry Morphew was wearing street clothes, and he was not handcuffed. Attorneys said the discovery phase continues, and the defense asked for another status conference in 60 days. It was set for November 3.

Prosecutors told the judge they hope to take the case to trial next summer.

Background Information

Suzanne Morphew was reported missing from Chaffee County in May, 2020. Barry Morphew was arrested a year later, but charges were dropped because prosecutors did not feel they could prove their case without Suzanne's body.

Her remains were found in southwestern Colorado in 2023.

An autopsy report said a mix of powerful sedatives and an opioid painkiller were found in her system, and her death was ruled a homicide.

A grand jury indicted Barry Morphew this past June.

The indictment says one of those chemicals is a wildlife tranquilizer that Barry Morphew had access to, and he was the only person in Colorado who had access to it at the time.

