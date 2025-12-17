Judge rejects extradition appeal for mom accused of killing two of her children

LONDON, UK (KOAA) — On Wednesday, a judge rejected a Colorado Springs mom's appeal to stay in London instead of being sent back to Colorado to face charges.

Kimberlee Singler is accused of killing her children two years ago.

Singler's nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son were found dead inside her apartment in 2023.

A few days later, Singler fled to the UK, where she was later arrested. Last month, a judge ruled in favor of extraditing her to Colorado. Singler appealed the decision, which was rejected on Wednesday.

News5 is still working to learn when Singler will be extradited to Colorado. She faces life in prison without parole if she's found guilty.

