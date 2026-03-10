Judge gives Castle Rock woman convicted of voter fraud maximum sentence

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Douglas County judge gave a 62-year-old woman convicted of voter fraud the maximum sentence allowed under Colorado law, the 23rd Judicial District announced Monday.
Elizabeth Ann Davis was sentenced to three years in prison after a jury last year convicted her of submitting fraudulent ballots in the 2022 General Election.
Davis — who prosecutors say has a lengthy criminal history, including ten prior felonies — was found guilty of two counts of forgery and one count of personating an elector in October 2025 after she submitted ballots for both her deceased ex-husband and her son, in addition to casting her own vote.
Castle Rock woman convicted of casting ballots for dead ex-husband, son
Davis attended the January 6th, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Deputy District Attorney David Bonner noted the irony in this case, given the January 6 event centered on unfounded claims of voter fraud.
“This verdict sends a clear message that fraudulent voting will not be ignored,” Bosner said in the release. “Protecting the integrity of elections is essential to maintaining confidence in the system.”