Judge denies two defense motions for man accused of killing two people at UCCS

EL PASO COUNTY — An El Paso County judge has denied two defense motions for Nicholas Jordan, the man accused of killing two people at a University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) dorm room last year.

The first motion was to remove the current prosecutors from the case because of evidence being released prematurely. This includes the campus's report on the incident and surveillance footage obtained by News5 of Jordan assaulting a deputy inside the El Paso County Jail.

The second motion was to change the venue of the trial, with the defense arguing media coverage of the case is putting his right to a fair trial at risk.

Jordan's trial is set to begin on April 7.

