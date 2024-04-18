Investigation underway after police say a woman was thrown from a vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A homicide investigation is underway after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a woman was thrown from a vehicle.

The incident happened just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road.

Police say they received a call about a woman had been thrown from a moving vehicle. They say medical aid was attempted, but the woman died from her injuries at the scene.

According to CSPD, suspicious injuries were discovered on the woman, and they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and police say they continue to develop information on a potential suspect.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information or were a witness to the incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)634-7867.

