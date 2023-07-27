Investigation continues in Pueblo after a homicide left one dead

PUEBLO, COLORADO — The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place earlier this month. It happened in the evening hours of July 3 in the 1300 block of Tampico St. located west of Roselawn Cemetery.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 25-year-old Sabino Loya-Armendariz of Pueblo. The Coroner Investigator who responded pronounced Loya-Armendariz dead at the scene.

At this time, there have been no arrests made in connection with this incident, or any word of what led up to the shooting that night.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

