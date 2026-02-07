Inmate who escaped Pueblo corrections facility earlier this week arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — An escaped inmate is back behind bars following a tense standoff in Colorado Springs Friday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Richard Capek walked away from a community corrections facility in Pueblo earlier this week and had been on the run since.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office added Capek was unlawfully in possession of an AR-15 rifle and had made threats to shoot law enforcement officers if they attempted to arrest him.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, detectives tracked Capek to the Walmart on Razorback Road in Colorado Springs, which is located near the I-25 and North Academy Boulevard interchange.

According to CSPD, security guards at Walmart made sure people and the business were safe during the operation.

Once the area around Capek was clear, law enforcement surrounded hiss vehicle. CSPD says after Capek refused commands to exit the vehicle and was warned of chemical munitions, officers used pepper spray to force him out.

Capek was treated for the exposure at the scene and was turned over to the State of Colorado Parole Fugitive Apprehension Unit. At this time, it is uncleared what charges he is facing.

According to CSPD, no officers or community members were injured during the incident. The department also says they found ammunition designed to defeat bullet proof vests in Capek's vehicle.

