‘I hate that it was my car’: Owner speaks out after stolen vehicle involved in park incident and crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — News5 first reported video showing a driver in a stolen car heading toward several children at a local park in Pueblo.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at Briarwood Park on the city’s south side. Police say no one was hurt.

The Pueblo Police Department later confirmed the same stolen vehicle seen in that video was involved in a crash Monday afternoon, about three miles from the park.

That crash sent three people who were inside the stolen car to the hospital.

News5 spoke exclusively with Savanna Zollner, the owner of the stolen vehicle.

“They need to be stopped. I hate that it was my car,” said Zollner.

Zollner says the car was important to her family and served as their main mode of transportation. Zollner said she's owned the car for less than year

Zollner says her car was parked outside her home when it was stolen. In the middle of the night, she received a call from the police.

“They informed me that they had seen juveniles driving my car around,” she said.

The Pueblo Police Department later confirmed the stolen car was seen speeding through Briarwood Park, a place where Zollner says no longer feels safe for her children.

“I know that a lot of people have complained about people driving through the park. It’s not safe for kids to play anymore,” she said.

A video from Sunday shows the car driving at high speed through the park, highlighting the danger to families in the area.

“When I saw the video, I was sick that people stole my car trying to use it to hurt people,” said Zollner.

She says her message is about safety.

“Parents, keep an eye on your children,” said Zollner. "We have dangers in our community. Police do what they can. There is just too much crime."

