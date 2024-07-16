'Human error' leads to overdose after drugs smuggled into El Paso County Jail, two men facing charges

EL PASO COUNTY — Two men have been charged after an overdose incident at the El Paso County Jail, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO).

The sheriff's office says on June 1, deputies at the jail were alerted to a medical emergency and found 45-year-old Tommy Mills unresponsive. EPSO says a deputy performed CPR, and Mills became responsive after he was given several doses of Narcan by medical staff.

Mills was taken to the hospital where EPSO says he told deputies he willingly ingested a small amount of fentanyl. EPSO detectives later found 4.1 grams of fentanyl inside his cell. According to EPSO, detectives learned his cellmate, 46-year-old Ryan Morgan had smuggled fentanyl in the jail.

In a search for answers, we asked the sheriff's office how this occurred, the sheriff's office says it had to do with "human error" on their behalf but would not elaborate on the details. When questioned how Morgan had smuggled the fentanyl into the jail they told us, "in his body".

EPSO says Morgan was recently sentenced, and they believe the drugs were intended to be sold once he was taken to the Department of Corrections (DOC). Morgan is currently being held there on previous charges.

On July 2, EPSO says Morgan was charged with the following:



distribution of a controlled substance

unlawful possession of a controlled substance

introduction of contraband in the second degree

possession of contraband in the second degree

EPSO says Mills was charged with the following:

possession of contraband in the second degree

unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Mills is being held on a $10,000 bond, according to EPSO.

