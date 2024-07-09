Hit and run vehicular assault suspect arrested by Palmer Lake police last week

PALMER LAKE — A hit-and-run vehicular assault suspect has been arrested, according to the Palmer Lake Police Department.

They say Brent Gilmer was booked into the Criminal Justice Center on July 6 on the following charges:



vehicular assault, reckless manner causing serious bodily injury

failed to remain at scene/give info/aid after accident

failed to give info/aid after damaging another vehicle

failed to remain/return to accident scene as directed by police

drove vehicle without valid drivers license

reckless driving

The incident happened at 2:15 a.m. on June 23 at the intersection of Highway 105 and Westward Lane. Police say the initial information they received was for a truck versus motorcycle crash.

According to police, some witnesses of the crash rendered aid to the motorcyclist, later identified as David Mitchem, who had been thrown from the motorcycle and was lying on the road. Witnesses also said two people in the truck left the scene.

Police say Mitchem was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and he is currently in the ICU.

According to police, the driver of the truck was later identified as Gilmer. They issued an arrest warrant for him on the following charges:



vehicular assault

reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury

leaving the scene of an accident

other charges

Police say they later learned Gilmer had made social media posts regarding the crash. They asked Gilmer to contact them and turn himself in to discuss the incident with officers.

According to police, Gilmer submitted a tip and said he wanted to set the record straight about the incident. Police say officers interviewed Gilmer before arresting him.

