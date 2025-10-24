Fugitive wanted for sex crimes arrested after being on the run for five years

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KOAA) — A fugitive who was wanted for sex crimes was arrested after being on the run for five years, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

They say Justin Davis was wanted on several charges, including human trafficking and sexual assault.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Davis had arrest warrants issued by Mesa and Garfield County courts for failure to comply and failure to appear on serious charges. Both counties are located on the Western Slope.

Davis was designated as a Habitual Criminal in Mesa County. He was wanted on the following charges:



human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude

sexual assault on a victim incapable of consent

procuring a child for sexual exploitation

contributing to the delinquency of a minor

In a separate case, the U.S. Marshals Service says Davis faced several drug-related charges in Garfield County. In June, 2020, a warrant was issued after he failed to appear. Following this, the U.S. Marshals Service in Grand Junction took over both cases.

Last month, Davis was arrested in Mexico. The following agencies assisted in the arrest:



Garfield County Sheriff’s Office

Grand Junction Police Department

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)

Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI)

Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Enforcement & Removal Operations (ICE/ERO)



According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Davis is in custody and is awaiting extradition back to Colorado.

