Friday night shooting leaves one person dead; one person arrested on murder charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Late Friday night, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were sent to a disturbance on the 1500 block of East Buena Ventura Street, near Uintah Street and North Union Boulevard.

Initial information given to the police included that one person had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found one man who had at least one gunshot wound to his torso. He was transported to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

His identity has not been released.

At the scene, officers also found a woman inside the home, and they learned that she was involved in the disturbance with the man who died.

Police say that during the disturbance between the two, she revealed a gun and shot the man. The alleged shooter, identified as 23-year-old Danna Corral-Montelongo, has been taken into custody on Second-Degree Murder charges.

CSPD Homicide Unit detectives are leading the ongoing investigation.

A 75-Year Tradition Has New Owners and a New Season The Mesa Drive-In in Pueblo is celebrating its 75th season with new owners at the helm. The couple, who had their first date at a drive-in, are kicking off the new season tonight with a double feature on each of their two screens. A 75-Year Tradition Has New Owners and a New Season

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