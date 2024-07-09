Fremont County Sheriff's Office searching for man who had guns and drugs in his vehicle

FREMONT COUNTY — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is searching for 36-year-old Robert J. Pierce, who had guns and drugs in his vehicle.

The sheriff's office says on June 11 around 12:45 a.m. they made a traffic stop for a tail lamp violation on County Road 123 in Penrose.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver, later identified as Pierce, was asked to exit the vehicle after he gave deputies false information about his identity, and drugs were seen in the vehicle. They say Pierce then ran from deputies into a heavily forested area.

After an extensive search, the sheriff's office says they were unable to locate Pierce, who is from Henderson, which is located northeast of Denver.

The sheriff's office says the following was found in Pierce's vehicle:



9mm handgun

loaded highpoint 9mm magazine

200 grams of methamphetamine (laced with fentanyl)

27 grams of cocaine

25 grams of black tar heroin

1044 Fentanyl pills

two pounds of marijuana

HGH and steroids

The sheriff's office says two no-bond hold warrants have been issued for Pierce. If you see Pierce, they say to call 911 immediately and not approach him.

