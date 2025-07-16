Four suspects arrested, stolen truck recovered in El Paso County Sunday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Four suspects were arrested and a stolen truck was recovered on Sunday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. on Highway 85/87 near Main Street in Fountain.

The sheriff's office says deputies driving in the area were alerted of a stolen truck by a FLOCK Safety camera system, which reads license plates.

According to the sheriff's office, the truck was a 2005 Dodge Dakota with Nevada license plates. They say the truck was reported stolen out of Pueblo last month.

The truck was first located in the Walmart parking lot on Highway 85/87. It continued to the IHOP parking lot on Highway 85/87, where it stopped.

The sheriff's office, with help from the Fountain Police Department, executed a contact block to prevent the truck from leaving the scene.

Four people in the truck were removed safely and detained without incident, according to the sheriff's office. Their names and the charges they're facing are below:



44-year-old Coral Chmiel, booked into the El Paso County Jail for motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance

52-year-old Darious Williams, booked into the El Paso County Jail on an active warrant

29-year-old Emonie Williams, booked into the El Paso County Jail on an active warrant

44-year-old Kathleen Blair, cited for possession of a controlled substance

According to the sheriff's office, after searching the truck, deputies recovered narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the following statement regarding this incident.

“This case is a clear example of why FLOCK Safety cameras are such a valuable tool for our office. They allow us to proactively identify stolen vehicles and respond quickly and effectively, helping us reduce crime and protect the community. By leveraging this technology, we are holding offenders accountable and preventing further victimization. I’m proud of the coordinated work between our deputies and our law enforcement partners in Fountain.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

___

Colorado woman fighting to keep greenhouse A Colorado woman is fighting to keep her greenhouse that Teller County says needs to come down. News5 shares both sides of the battle. Colorado woman fighting to keep greenhouse

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.