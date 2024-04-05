Four Mile Fire Protection District Fire Chief arrested for domestic violence and other charges

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The Four Mile Fire Protection District Fire Chief in Teller County, Chris Hawkins, was arrested last week.

Hawkins is facing several charges, including domestic violence and false reporting to authorities.

Arrest papers obtained by News5 say the charges stem from an incident that happened back in January between Hawkins and an unidentified woman he was in a relationship with.

The woman was gone when deputies arrived at Hawkins' home in Florissant on January 6. The papers say Hawkins told police the woman hit him in the head twice.

The document says the woman was later arrested in Cripple Creek on charges of DUI and harassment. She told police she was strangled and had video of the incident on January 6.

Deputies stopped asking questions after the woman invoked her right to remain silent. Last month, the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office shared the video taken that night.

The arrest papers say the video showed Hawkins striking the woman, knocking the phone out of her hand.

According to our news partner The Gazette, Hawkins will continue to serve as the District's Fire Chief.

Hawkins is due back in court on April 22.

