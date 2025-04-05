Four arrested in connection to deadly January shooting, fifth suspect at-large

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — Four people have been arrested in connection to a deadly January shooting and a fifth suspect is at-large, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH: Shooting investigation underway in Security-Widefield

It happened on January 16 at a house in the 7000 block of Dove Creek Circle, which is located in the Security-Widefield neighborhood near the intersection of Fontaine Boulevard and South Powers Boulevard.

When deputies arrived to the scene that morning, they say three people were suffering from gunshot wounds. One of those people, later identified as 19-year-old Jonah Thirkill, died at the scene.

The other two people were taken to the hospital where they were later released. The sheriff's office says a fourth person at the house showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound. That person was also released.

An investigation led to the development of arrest warrants for five people, according to the sheriff's office. On Friday, two minors, who's names will not be released due to their age, and two adults were arrested.

The two minors, 18-year-old Ami Gallegos and 20-year-old Noah Watkins are facing the following charges in connection to Thirkill's death:



murder in the second degree

five counts of aggravated robbery

two counts of criminal attempt, murder in the second degree

two counts of assault in the first degree

five counts of menacing

prohibited use of weapons

theft

The sheriff's office says the fifth suspect is 20-year-old Zion Alexander Tilmon, who is 5'6" and weighs 190 pounds. According to the sheriff's office, Tilmon is a black man with black hair and black eyes.

Tilmon is wanted on several charges, including murder in the second degree. The sheriff's office says he should be considered armed and dangerous, and is likely in the Colorado Springs or Denver area.

If you see Tilmon or know where he is, you are asked to not approach him, but call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office non-emergent line at (719)390-5555.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the following statement regarding this incident:

“I am extremely proud of the dedication my Investigations Division has demonstrated, providing justice for Mr. Thirkill and the other victims. My Office will continue our efforts to find Zion Tilmon, ensuring all five of these dangerous criminals are held accountable for their actions. Thank you to my deputies for their work on this case, and thank you to the members of our community who provide tips and information in cases like this one, helping us solve crimes and keep violent offenders off our streets.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

___





Homeless Union in Colorado Springs speaks out during cleanup operation Multiple people experiencing homelessness talked on camera as the City of Colorado Springs executed a cleanup operation on Wednesday. The operation continues Thursday. Homeless Union in Colorado Springs speaks out during cleanup operation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.