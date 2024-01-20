Fountain Police arrest man for alleged sexual exploitation of children

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — On Thursday around 8 a.m. detectives with the Fountain Police Department arrested 20-year-old Joseph Diepeveen.

The arrest was made after an investigation into internet child exploitation. Following the arrest, police learned that Diepeveen is employed as a swim instructor at a British Swim School, which is located in Colorado Springs.

Diepeveen is currently being held without bond. He was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the following charges:



sexual exploitation of children-distribution of material

sexual exploitation of children-video, moving visual images, motion picture

The Fountain Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating any additional witnesses or victims who may have information about this case. If you do, you are asked to call Detective Tori Slater at (719)382-4288.

