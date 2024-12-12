Fountain man arrested for sexual exploitation of children, may be more victims

FOUNTAIN — A man was arrested Wednesday for sexual exploitation of children, according to the Fountain Police Department (FPD).

The arrest was made around 6:30 a.m. after police say they investigated 42-year-old Tavis Fasulo for internet child exploitation.

Fasulo was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the following charges:



sexual exploitation of children-distribution of material

sexual exploitation of children-video, moving visual images, motion picture

According to police, Fasulo is being held without bond.

Detectives with FPD are asking for the public's help in locating any additional witnesses or victims.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Tori Smith at (719)382-4288 or email her at tslater@fountainpd.com. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

Editor's Note: News5 has a policy to only use mugshots of suspects if law enforcement is seeking additional victims related to the crime. Since FPD is seeking additional victims regarding this incident, News5 is using Fasulo's mugshot.

